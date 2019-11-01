LUBBOCK — Despite a season-high 17 kills from Trixie Oche and 39 assists from Katy Ranes, Texas Woman’s fell to Lubbock Christian 3-2 on Friday night at the Rip Griffin Center.
“Trixie and Katy did a great job tonight,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “Our kids were really tough tonight, even without the win. We developed well and stayed together.”
TWU jumped out quickly, starting the opening frame on a 5-1 run, en route to a 25-20 victory. After falling in Set 2, the Pioneers rallied once again to take the third set, 25-23. In the fourth and fifth sets however, the Pioneers struggled as they were held to just 23 points the rest of the way.
Despite the loss, the Pioneers received strong contributions from Tabitha Spray, who posted 10 kills, Bailey French, who logged a match-high 32 digs and Addison Mulroney, who added six kills off the bench.
“I thought Addison did a great job filling in when Liz went out,” Huebner said. “I am consistently proud of the character the team promotes throughout our travel and league.”
Tomorrow, the Pioneers will visit Angelo State at 2 p.m. to wrap up the weekend.