Ish Harris initially wasn't considering Texas A&M that much when he began fielding a slew of Division I offers.
The highly versatile Pilot Point athlete had a host of schools to choose from and originally was drawn to Oklahoma. But after more conversations with the coaching staff at A&M, and then after taking his official visit to College Station, Harris began to have a change of heart.
And last Saturday, Harris made his decision official, announcing his commitment to the Aggies via Twitter.
"When I first got the A&M offer, I wasn't really interested in them," Harris said. "But the more and more we talked, it started to take a toll on me. I took an official [visit] to Oklahoma, and they really persuaded me, but I had to stick with my roots and play in the SEC and get my degree from there. It just overrode the rest of my choices."
Harris, who is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings, held offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Miami, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Purdue, among others.
But the soon-to-be senior said his decision was always between Texas A&M and Oklahoma. In the end, Harris said getting his agricultural degree at A&M played a pivotal role in his decision.
"I chose Texas A&M because it was my best choice out of all of them to have my degree," Harris said. "And it had a great feel. When I went and visited there, it felt like home. Everybody knew who I was and showed love. There was great hospitality. I loved the coaches, and I love the program they're building. It was just the perfect fit for me."
While Harris ran for 1,784 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Bearcats in 2020, he said he was recruited to A&M to play linebacker. At 6-3, 195 pounds, Harris certainly fits the billing of a prototypical linebacker.
Harris made 44 tackles and intercepted five passes last season, and he was the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2020 All-Area Impact Player of the Year.
Harris has grown up in Pilot Point and spent his entire life in Pilot Point ISD. He said getting to represent the small town on such a big stage like the SEC is a dream come true.
"It means a lot," Harris said. "It shows all the kids that are at small schools that you can do it. It's actually easier than they think. You just have to go out there and put your heart into it.
"It's outrageous. These are the days you dream of as a kid. For them to finally come true, it's just by the grace of God. It's amazing."