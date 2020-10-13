PILOT POINT — Michelle Booker has seen her team in the past get down on themselves when they fall into a hole like the one they did on Tuesday night.
Trailing by six late in the second set, Pilot Point's coach hoped the Lady Bearcats would have a response this time.
And they did.
Pilot Point emphatically erased its six-point deficit in the second set and rallied for a sweep, knocking off Ponder 25-18, 27-25, 25-23 to move into sole possession of second place in District 10-3A.
"It definitely [swung momentum]," said Booker of the second set rally. "And I feel like lately, we've struggled with that. Sometimes we get in those valleys and we tend to stay there. For them to regroup and come back out of that valley, it's definitely a positive.
"They were just pulling together. Sometimes we get down on ourselves, but they just kept pulling each other up. It's a team effort to keep everyone up and the energy level up."
Pilot Point trailed Ponder 19-13 in the second set, but the Lady Bearcats weren't ready to roll over just yet.
After making a run to trim the Lady Lions' lead to 20-19, both sides began exchanging points until the score was deadlocked at 25.
On the next play, Ponder's Harper Mulkey looked as though she landed a kill down the line. One official ruled the ball in and another ruled it out. They conferred for about a minute before ultimately awarding the point to the Lady Bearcats.
Pilot Point scored the next point to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
"We kind of struggled offensively all night. I think that took the air out of us," Ponder coach Stormi Snider said. "And I didn't see [that play]. It could have been in, and it could have been out. But I think there were other opportunities that we had, obviously. They played great defense against our hitters, that's for sure."
Alyssa David led the Lady Bearcats in kills with 12. Shelby Malone put down 10 kills and also made 22 digs.
That duo helped power Pilot Point in the decisive third set, as Malone's kill off the block gave the Lady Bearcats a 15-13 lead. Pilot Point then fended off a last-minute Ponder rally to hold on for the win.
"I feel like Pilot Point was focused and determined," Snider said. "We're all playing for our season. Our district is so crazy. Every game is it. And tonight, they showed up, and we didn't."
Mulkey led Ponder with 11 kills. Averee Tipton made 18 digs and dished out 25 assists.
The Lady Lions dropped to 8-3 in district play with the loss. The Lady Bearcats moved to 9-2 in league play, and in turn, took command of second place with three regular season games remaining.
"Just us as a team coming together tonight, I think makes me feel better than the actual win," Booker said. "Like I said, we struggled so much when we played them [before] with that kind of stuff. I feel like the girls are really starting to make a mental note of that. It's bittersweet, for sure."