Pilot Point coach Danny David knows that this time of year, games can be decided by the smallest of details — especially when you're playing undefeated teams.
And that is exactly the case for the Bearcats this week, as Pilot Point (8-3) heads out west to take on Shallowater (9-0) in the Class 3A Division I Region I area round at Breckenridge High School's Buckaroo Stadium.
"We just have to eliminate mental mistakes," David said. "We have to be able to run the football and gang tackle. I tell people all the time we put a lot of emphasis on schemes, this, that or the other, but it comes down to whoever tackles the best normally wins the games."
Pilot Point will be tasked with slowing down Shallowater quarterback Bax Townsend.
David said despite Townsend only being a sophomore, he will be one of the best signal callers the Bearcats have seen all season.
"He's only a little sophomore, but he runs the team, and he's the man," David said. "They have a really good offensive line that plays well together. They don't have a true standout, but they're all just good, hard-nosed and disciplined. They aren't going to beat themselves. We're going to have to go out there and play a complete game to give ourselves an opportunity to come out on top."
Offensively, Pilot Point will lean on its own star quarterback in Max Hollar.
The senior has thrown for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns this year while adding 898 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. In the Bearcats' 56-16 bi-district win over Clyde last week, Hollar ran for 139 yards and four scores.
"He's such a threat with his legs," David said. "He throws well enough to keep everybody honest to where they can't stack the box on him to stop our run. He can beat you with his arm, and we've got receivers that can take it all the way. You have to kind of pick your poison at times. He's just such a good kid. And his speed is such a deception."