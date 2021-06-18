After reaching the region final for the second straight season last year, Pilot Point is ranked No. 9 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2021 Class 3A Division I preseason poll.
The Bearcats went 10-4 overall in 2020, falling to eventual 3A state champion Tuscola Jim Ned. Over the last two seasons, Pilot Point has gone 22-6.
Jim Ned is the No. 1-ranked 3A Division I team in DCTF's preseason poll, while Brock — Pilot Point's District 4-3A bunkmate — is No. 2.
The Bearcats graduated quarterback Max Hollar, who combined for nearly 3,000 total yards and 38 touchdowns last season. On defense, Pilot Point graduated one of its leading tacklers in Jay Cox, who tallied 144 tackles and five sacks last year.
Despite losing those two key contributors, Pilot Point will return one of the top recruits in the Denton area in Ish Harris.
The 6-3, 195-pound running back has offers from a host of Power Five schools, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan, Texas, Baylor, TCU and Tech Tech, among others. The soon-to-be senior was the District 4-3A Offensive Player of the Year last season.
Harris was the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area Impact Player of the Year in 2020, running for 1,748 yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, he made 44 tackles and intercepted five passes.