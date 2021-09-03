All after-school activities were canceled at Pilot Point High School Friday following a threat made to the high school earlier in the morning, a Pilot Point city official said.
A city spokesperson declined to provide details of the threat that was only directed at high school students, citing a pending investigation.
"We're just referring to it as a threat right now," Lenette Cox said.
The threat happened at about 11 a.m. and Pilot Point High School students were taken to Pilot Point Middle School by bus as a precaution. Release at 3:30 p.m. went on as normal, Cox said, but the high school students will be released from the middle school.
Uniformed law enforcement were present at each Pilot Point ISD campus to ensure a safe release, according to a notice from the city on its website.
The Bearcats' home football game tonight against Fort Worth All Saints has been canceled, Pilot Point athletic director and head coach Danny David confirmed.
David said the game had been canceled for the safety and community of the students. He added it was not COVID-19 related.
Pilot Point's volleyball game against Gainesville tonight has also been canceled, David said.
Pilot Point's football team was scheduled to host All Saints tonight, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The Bearcats went on the road last week and knocked off Plainview, OK 30-28.
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.