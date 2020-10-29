Despite the theatrics, the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats came away with a bi-district win over Maypearl on Thursday in thrilling fashion in five sets (25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 12-12) for the victory.
Shelby Malone and Alyssa David teamed up to lead the offensive attack for the Lady Bearcats with 22 kills and 19 kills, respectively. Maiah Morris also picked up 21 assists.
Anna Hadowsky had a whopping 28 digs on the defensive end with David collecting 27 digs. Morris had six blocks for Pilot Point with Kayli South and Paige Cox each finishing with three blocks.
With the win, Pilot Point will take on Rains in the area round.