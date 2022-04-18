Ricky Griffin was sitting at home on Sunday when one of his former players made Argyle history.
Parker Mushinski is just one of dozens of standout players Griffin has coached during his tenure as the Eagles' baseball coach. The left-handed pitcher became the first to make it all the way to the major leagues when he pitched for the Houston Astros in a game against the Seattle Mariners.
Welcome to the Show, Parker! pic.twitter.com/0HF9mKFt62— Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2022
Houston called up Mushinski on Saturday from Sugar Land, the organization's Triple-A affiliate. By Sunday, he was on the mound, making his major league debut.
Muskinski struck out Eugenio Suarez to start his appearance and was pulled after throwing a perfect inning.
Parker Mushinski on his MLB debut pic.twitter.com/0MdJFyQkpq— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 17, 2022
"It was awesome," Mushinski told reporters after the game. "You dream about these things as a kid. I was able to go in, throw strikes like I know I can and execute some pitches."
Griffin watched the game to see if Mushinski would be called on to pitch and was thrilled to see one of his former players shine. Mushinski sent him a text message shortly after the game.
"I was watching in awe like everyone else," Griffin said. "It’s very surreal to see a kid you coached on a major league mound throw a pitch, much less have a clean inning. It’s very humbling to know that you coached him. For him to text right after meant a lot."
Six members of Mushinski's family were there to see him pitch in person.
"They flew all the way from Texas to Seattle on a moment’s notice," Mushinski said. "It’s awesome the support that I have for them to come on Easter Sunday."
The opportunity was too good to pass up for Mushinski's family. There is no telling how long he will be with the Astros in his first stint in the majors.
Mushinski was called up to take the place of fellow relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation
The Astros are set to face the Rangers in a four-game series beginning April 25 in Arlington. Pressly is eligible to return before the series begins. Griffin has tickets to the first game of the series and is holding out hope Mushinski will still be with the Astros, continuing his rise in the game that began back in Argyle.
Griffin played a key role in Mushinski's growth.
"He was a big left-hander with a lot of velocity," Griffin said. "He did a lot of work on his own to add pitches and be in the strike zone more."
That work paid off, both during his time at Argyle and in a standout career at Texas Tech.
Mushinski posted a 2.10 ERA, 98 strikeouts and 51 innings pitched during his senior season at Argyle, when he was an all-state selection. Perfect Game rated Mushinski as the top left-handed pitcher in Texas in his class.
Griffin attributed Mushinski's success largely to the work he put in.
"He changed his body and went to work in the weight room," Griffin said. "He got in better shape, added velocity to his fastball and worked on his two or three other pitches."
Mushinski continued to grow as a player at Texas Tech, where he played for Denton native Tim Tadlock. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a junior in 2017, when he posted a 3-2 record and six saves with a 2.15 ERA.
The Astros picked Mushinski in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He's been fighting his way up through the minor leagues ever since.
Mushinski had allowed just one run on one hit with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings this season in Sugar Land. That performance earned Mushinski his call-up.
Parker Mushinski on getting the call to the big leagues. His family made it to Seattle. pic.twitter.com/U7t21Y8kiK— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 16, 2022
Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey told Mushinski after his latest minor league game that he was headed to the major leagues.
"He told me, and I don't think I stopped crying for quite a bit of time," Mushinski said.
Seeing Mushinski pitch in the majors was an emotional moment for Griffin and his former teammates and friends as well. Mushinski helped maintain Argyle's reputation as one of the top high school baseball programs in the state and will now serve as an example for players who hope to follow in his footsteps.
"It was really exciting," Griffin said. "It was a proud moment for his family and for our baseball family here in Argyle."