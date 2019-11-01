MIAMI — North Texas volleyball defeated Florida International 3-2 (25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 17-25, 15-13) to give coach Andrew Palileo his 134th win as North Texas (14-8, 8-2) head coach.
He is now the winningest head coach in program history, passing Cassie Headrick (2000-2009) who accrued 133 wins in her time at the helm of the Mean Green. Four North Texas players got into double-digit kills. Valerie Valerian led with 16 kills, Barbara Teakell had 13, Alysha Johnson had a season high 12 kills while Rhett Robinson extended her streak of double-digits to nine-straight matches with 10 kills.
“I really wasn’t following it until the last couple days,” Palileo said. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve had the support of the administration in providing us resources and support for our staff and student-athletes. They allow us to really do something with this program and make an impact.”
The Mean Green won sets one and two handily before stumbling in sets three and four. Kailyn O’Neal got her first start at setter in place of Kaliegh Skopal and recorded 49 assists and 21 digs, both career highs at North Texas. North Texas outhit FIU (9-13, 2-8) .199 to .156.
O’Neal earned the gameball from her coaches in her first start.
“She was ready,” Palileo said. “We had no time for her to get ready. We had little practice time between flying and deciding Kailyn would start. She did a great job.”
North Texas improves to 6-1 on the road, nearing the best road record under Palileo which came in 2017 at 8-1. The Mean Green will now face FAU on Sunday at 11 a.m. FAU defeated UTEP on Friday and sit in fourth just behind North Texas in the conference standings.
“I’m hoping we just get a little bit of practice tomorrow,” Palileo said. “It’s a huge match for us.”