North Texas emerged as a power in Conference USA in men’s basketball over the last few seasons.
UNT won last season’s conference tournament on its way to upsetting Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title two years ago.
The Mean Green’s path to another conference title became clear this week when UNT released its league slate.
C-USA is returning to its familiar Thursday-Saturday scheduling format and an 18-game league schedule.
Here’s a closer look at how the schedule sets up for the Mean Green.
Biggest game: Jan. 15 at Western Kentucky
UNT knocked off WKU in overtime in the C-USA tournament championship game last season and clinched the league’s 2019-20 regular season title with a win over the Hilltoppers at the Super Pit.
Both teams lost some of their elite players from a year ago. UNT point guard Javion Hamlet was the C-USA tournament MVP, while Charles Bassey was the league’s best NBA prospect.
Both wrapped up their college careers last season. There will be a new generation of headline players this fall but the importance of the game won’t change a bit.
Biggest game II: Feb. 19 at UAB
UAB made significant strides in its first season under former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy last season.
The Blazers finished 22-7 overall and 13-5 in C-USA play. UAB swept a two-game series from UNT in Denton to close out the regular season.
The Blazers return their top three scorers and added several highly regarded transfers, including forwards Josh LeBlanc from LSU and KJ Buffen from Ole Miss.
UNT will face UAB twice. The second time will be a key challenge for the Mean Green, especially on the road.
Most important stretch: Jan. 1-6
UNT will have an opportunity to get off to a good start in C-USA play while playing its first three games at home.
The Mean Green open their league slate with a game against Rice on Jan. 1. UNT will face UAB and Middle Tennessee on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, respectively.
Rice returns four players who averaged double figures in scoring and will likely improve after a 15-13 season a year ago. UNT should still win that game and its showdown with an MTSU team that wasn’t what it was a few years ago when it was a league power.
The Mean Green’s first game against UAB will be tough and is the key game in UNT’s homestand to open league play.
UNT will be in great shape if it can emerge 3-0 or even 2-1. Anything less than that will make life uncomfortable for the Mean Green as they prepare for a two-game trip to Marshall and WKU.
Most important stretch II: Feb. 19-26
UAB looks like UNT’s biggest competition in C-USA’s West division, but Louisiana Tech isn’t far behind.
The Bulldogs won the division title last year and return several of their top players, including Kenneth Lofton Jr. The 6-7 forward was the Freshman of the Year in C-USA last season.
UNT will host Louisiana Tech on Feb. 26 to cap a three-game stretch that will begin with a game at UAB on Feb. 19. The Mean Green have a very winnable game at Southern Miss sandwiched between those games.
The race for C-USA’s division titles will be entering crunch time in late February. How UNT fares in that stretch could determine if it can contend for the league’s West Division title.