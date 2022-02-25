FORT WORTH – Entering the fourth quarter of its 6A Region I semifinal with an eight-point lead, Braswell was in control of its playoff destiny.
But the Bengals weren't out of striking distance.
When L.D. Bell guard Katelyn Tietjen hit a 3-pointer on Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center to cut Braswell's lead to five, it appeared the Hurst school was back in the game.
Braswell senior guard and Grambling recruit Jazmyne Jackson responded with a 3-pointer of her own, however, helping keep the Blue Raiders (29-9) at arm's length.
"I wasn’t ever worried we were going to lose, but it definitely helped us get past that little rough patch,” junior post Torie Sevier said of Jackson’s timely jumper.
Continuing the furthest postseason trip in the school’s six-year history, Braswell came out with a 44-35 win to advance to Saturday's regional championship.
The 12th-ranked Bengals (35-2) will face No. 5 South Grand Prairie (33-4) at 1 p.m. at the same venue.
The Bengals stepped up defensively, giving up a single bucket in the final 5 1/2 minutes.
Combined with some late baskets from Sevier and guard Darah Stewart, the performance has Braswell a win away from reaching the Alamodome.
“It definitely was not our best, but it’s a great feeling to move on and we’re just going to prepare for the next game,” Sevier said. “We have to stay focused through warmups, walk throughs, in the locker room, just everywhere. We have to focus on the end point, our end goal which is San Antonio.”
Kennedy Evans led the Bengals with 16 points. Eight of her points came in the third quarter as the guard helped fend off an offensive outburst by Bell (29-9).
In a game where LSU signee Alisa Williams was limited to four points, Evans’ production loomed large.
“When teams are going to try and take away [Alisa] like they did tonight, you have to have someone step up,” head coach Lisa Williams said. “Kennedy was that person tonight. She wanted it and she went out there and played like she wanted it.
Sevier, who did much of her damage early, added 12 points.
Braswell's full-court pressure also made life difficult for L.D. Bell, forcing the Blue Raiders into multiple 10-second violations.
Bell guard Hallie Rhodes led all scorers with 20 points. Her twin sister, Jayden, added eight points as the pair combined for 60 percent of the Blue Raiders’ scoring.
Braswell will have to come out stronger on Saturday, according to its coach.
“I just know we have to play with a whole lot more intensity than we did tonight,” Lisa Williams said.
Lake Dallas 65, Monterey 53
WICHITA FALLS – For the first time in program history, Lake Dallas will play for a regional championship.
Thanks to a 30-point output from Incarnate Word-bound guard Jorja Elliot, the 10th-ranked Falcons downed Lubbock Monterey 5A Region I semifinals at Kay Yeager Coliseum.
Lake Dallas will face No. 5 Amarillo today at 1 p.m. at the same venue for a trip to next week's state championships in San Antonio.
Bailey Boughton, who is headed to NCAA Division II LeTourneau, added 15 points for Lake Dallas, which also beat Monterey 62-60 in December.
Argyle 34, Canyon 32
LUBBOCK – Caroline Lyles came up big again.
The transfer from Arkansas converted on a three-point play with 14 seconds left Friday to help the top-ranked Eagles (36-0) clip defending state champion and third-ranked Canyon in the 4A Region I semifinals at Lubbock Christian.
Argyle will face District 7-4A rival Decatur (33-5) for a third time this season in Saturday's championship round at LCU.
Lyles had 12 points to lead Argyle and Gabby Campbell added 11 points.
Brownsboro 41, Sanger 27
COMMERCE – Sanger led 12-9 at halftime before Brownsboro flipped the switch and eliminated the Indians in the Class 4A Region II semifinals at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Bella Ringenger led 13th-ranked Sanger (30-5) with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Fourth-ranked Brownsboro (27-2) outscored the Indians 20-4 in the third quarter.
Winnsboro 86, Ponder 56
PROSPER –Twenty-two turnovers haunted 16th-ranked Ponder in a blowout 3A Region II semifinal loss on Friday at Prosper High School.
Sixth-ranked Winnsboro (32-5) took advantage of the extra possessions and went inside to junior post and Division I recruit Faith Acker (30 points).
Senior guard Tate Wells concluded her marvelous Ponder career with 18 points.