In its first season at the Class 6A level last year, Braswell managed a respectable 5-5 record while keeping its playoff hopes alive until the last week.
The Bengals were 3-1 entering District 5-6A play in 2020, and while there were flashes of brilliance — including an impressive 41-24 road win over Prosper — Braswell went just 2-4 in 5-6A play.
Now, with a season of 6A experience under their belt, the Bengals have their eyes on the playoffs. To get there, though, Braswell will have to navigate one of the toughest districts in 6A.
The Bengals kick off the season on the road at Mesquite Horn before returning home to take on Keller in Week 2. Braswell knocked off Keller 38-37 in overtime last year.
In Week 3, the Bengals will travel to Sachse, and the following week, host Haslet Eaton to round out non-district play.
Braswell opens 5-6A play on Friday, Sept. 24 against McKinney Boyd, beginning a six-game stretch that features two region finalists from 2020 (Guyer and Prosper) and a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 6A preseason Top 10 team (Allen).
Braswell and Guyer will square off on Friday, Oct. 8 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. The Wildcats routed the Bengals 49-7 last season, but Guyer will feature a new starting quarterback this year in junior Jackson Arnold.
Then on Oct. 22, Braswell will welcome in Prosper to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. The Bengals close out the year on Nov. 5 on the road against Allen, which is ranked No. 10 in DCTF’s 6A preseason poll.
Prior to being moved up to 6A last year, Braswell had its best season in program history in 2019. The Bengals went 9-3 overall, winning a share of their first district title in school history while also winning their first-ever playoff game.
Braswell graduated quarterback Tristan McClary and star wide receivers Cam Smith and JK Carter from an offense that averaged 38.5 points per game in 2021.
Braswell 2021 football schedule
Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 27)
Braswell at Mesquite Horn
Week 2 (Thursday, Sept. 2)
Braswell vs. Keller
Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 9)
Braswell at Sachse
Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)
Braswell vs. Haslet Eaton
Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 24)
Braswell vs. McKinney Boyd
Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)
Braswell at Little Elm
Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)
Braswell vs. Guyer
Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 14)
Braswell at McKinney
Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)
Braswell vs. Prosper
Week 10
Open
Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)
Braswell at Allen