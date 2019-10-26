CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — A huge night from Mason Fine wasn’t quite enough to help the Mean Green pull out a win over Charlotte on Saturday.
The senior quarterback threw for 394 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in the Mean Green’s 39-38 loss to the 49ers at Richardson Stadium.
UNT rolled up 539 yards behind Fine, who moved into sole possession of the Mean Green’s record for touchdowns responsible for in a career. He was tied with UNT Hall of Fame quarterback Mitch Maher with 85 heading into the day.
“We got on a roll offensively,” UNT running back Tre Siggers said. “That was in the game plan all week.”
The Mean Green did most of their damage in the first three quarters.
UNT managed just a field goal in the fourth quarter, a 51-yard bomb from Ethan Mooney that put the Mean Green up 38-33 with 1:12 left.
That was just enough time for Charlotte, which responded by driving for the game-winning touchdown.
“Guys stepped up and made explosive plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We needed to finish it off at the end and close out the game. We have to be better.”
Siggers returns, Torrey still out
UNT got one of its starting running backs back for its game against Charlotte but was without another.
Tre Siggers returned after missing the Mean Green’s win over Middle Tennessee due to an ankle injury and came up with a huge performance, rushing for 131 yards on 17 carries. Siggers had just five carries against Southern Miss after being injured.
Siggers came into the night leading UNT with 502 rushing yards.
“I had to take a couple of weeks off with that sprained ankle, but I got it going tonight,” Sigggers said.
Fellow running back DeAndre Torrey missed UNT’s loss to Charlotte after going down with an undisclosed injury in the Mean Green’s win over MTSU.
UNT comes on with key stand
UNT came up with a key stand in the first quarter after Charlotte drove deep into Mean Green territory.
The 49ers had the ball at the UNT 19-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-2 situation. Charlotte elected to go for the first down and gave the ball to running back Benny LeMay. Linebacker Joe Ozougwu and safety Khairi Muhammad met LeMay in hole and cut him down a yard short of the first down.
UNT capitalized on the stop five plays later when Jaelon Darden caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Fine that gave the Mean Green an early 7-0 lead.
UNT stopped on fourth-and-1
UNT drove to the 49-yard line of Charlotte on its opening possession and faced a fourth-and-1 situation.
The Mean Green went to Loren Easly, who was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle.
Littrell addressed short-yardage situations earlier in the week after the Mean Green were stuffed on consecutive runs up the middle in short-yardage situations inside of the 10-yard line in a win over Middle Tennessee.
Loren Easly was stopped short on a fourth-and-2 run up the middle.
Littrell said he needed to call a better play in those spots. He went to the same play against the 49ers and didn’t have any better luck.
Strike to Darden overturned
UNT appeared as if it was about to extend a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when Jaelon Darden hauled in a 37-yard pass from Mason Fine.
Darden fell hard at the Charlotte 20-yard line and lost the ball as he rolled over.
Officials originally ruled that Darden had caught the ball. The play was reviewed and overturned.
