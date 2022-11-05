UNT Adaway out
North Texas will be without running back Oscar Adaway III today for its game against Florida International. 

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas will be without two of its key running backs today for its game against Florida International.

Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson have both been ruled out, a source with knowledge of the situation said. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

