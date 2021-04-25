North Texas will take aim at its first trip to the match-play rounds of the Conference USA golf championships since 2017 this week.
The Mean Green are among 13 teams that will play in the five-round event that begins on Monday morning with the first of three stroke-play rounds at Texarkana Country Club.
The league’s teams will all play three stroke-play rounds. The top four teams will then advance to the match-play semifinals on Thursday morning with the match-play final to follow that afternoon.
UNT enters the tournament ranked No. 74 in the GolfStat national rankings under longtime coach Brad Stracke. C-USA has six teams ranked in the top 100, including Charlotte and UAB, the pre-tournament favorites that are ranked No. 33 and No. 38, respectively.
UTSA (No. 44), Florida Atlantic (No. 79) and Middle Tennessee (No. 95) are also ranked in the top 100.
UAB junior Nick Robillard is the top-ranked player heading into the tournament. Last season’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT’s team will consist of seniors Viktor Forslund and Sean Wilcox, junior Lenny Bergsson, as well as freshmen Vicente Marzilio and Nikhil Gopal. Freshman Diego Prone will be UNT’s alternate.
The Mean Green enter the event off a tie for ninth in the Aggie Invitational. UNT finished ahead of C-USA rivals UTSA and Rice in the tournament.