The North Texas athletic department announced a series of actions on Tuesday in response to the spread of the coronavirus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic, including effectively shutting down all of its facilities and activities.
UNT has suspended all practices, meetings and workouts until at least April 5 in addition to suspending all camps and clinics until further notice. The school's athletic department staff will also follow recommended guidelines set by the university and the NCAA.
UNT has cancelled in-person classes through March 22. The NCAA has suspended all recruiting and recruiting related travel.
C-USA cancelled the remainder of its men's and women's basketball tournaments last week and also cancelled its spring sports.
"The UNT athletic department is committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as we navigate this unprecedented time," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a prepared statement. "With the fluid and rapidly developing situation, we will continue to collaborate with leaders from campus, Conference USA and the NCAA as we make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes and staff."