1:07 -- Kollin Lewis did a little of everything for Gladewater last season.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior played wide receiver, cornerback and returned kicks on his way to being named first-team All-District 6-3A-I.
That versatility helped make Lewis a coveted prospect. The senior committed to UNT on Sunday, which has been a busy day for coach Eric Morris and his staff.
"I wanted to find the best fit for me," Lewis said. "The relationships I built with the new staff and the way I felt at home made it a great fit. I felt good about it ever since I talked to coach Morris."
Lewis intercepted two passes and posted 37 tackles as a cornerback. He scored 12 total touchdowns after posting 693 receiving yards and 1,500 all-purpose yards.
UNT recruited Lewis as a cornerback.
"I can play both sides," Lewis said. "They said I will play on defense and return kickoffs. If they need me at wide receiver, I’ll play there. Wherever they need me, I’ll play."
Lewis had offers from four schools. He ultimately committed to UNT over UTSA and Texas State, the two other schools he strongly considered.
The opportunity to help build UNT's program under a new staff was a key draw for Lewis.
"I feel like coach Morris and the new staff are great and want to change the environment around the program," Lewis said.
2:45-- North Texas began putting together its first recruiting class under Eric Morris with the added challenge of knowing it is changing defensive systems.
The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
UNT landed a player who could help it make the transition to the new scheme in Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore.
Moore committed to UNT on Sunday.
"It’s a great school and I love how close it is to home," Moore said. "The DFW area works perfect for me because I have family close by, and I like the new coaching staff they just brought in. The 3-3-5 defense they are moving to fits me. The culture is great."
Moore (6-0, 215) was a first-team all-district selection last season when he finished with 129 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and three sacks.
UNT's recruited Moore as an outside linebacker but believe he is versatile enough to play all three linebacker spots.
Arkansas State also offered Moore a scholarship. UNT linebackers coach Colby Kratch recruited Moore, who has an older brother who lives in Mansfield.
Kratch helped convince Moore that UNT is the right fit for him in what was a tough recruiting battle with ASU.
"The coaches really sold me," Moore said. "The hospitality they showed me and the connection they build with me showed me that they wanted me there. That is what got me to North Texas over Arkansas State."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.