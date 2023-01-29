10:10 -- UNT has picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy Sunday in Lucas Lovejoy tight end/defensive end West Wilson.
Wilson was a first-team All-District selection last season.
10:30 -- UNT's second commitment of the weekend is from Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore.
Moore was also offered a scholarship by Arkansas State.
10:50 -- North Texas won a key recruiting battle with traditional college football power Boise State when it landed Lovejoy TE/DE West Wilson.
"I was talking to Boise State and was set on going there," Wilson said. "Then I came to North Texas, and they blew me away with everything. That is when I made my decision with North Texas."
Wilson played both tight end and defensive end for Lovejoy. He was not sure where he would play at UNT, but spent most of his recruiting visit with tight ends coach Chris Gilbert.
At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Wilson has the frame to play ether position. He was an all-district selection at defensive end as a junior and tight end as a senior.
One of Wilson's high school coaches is former UNT wide receiver Brandon Jackson.
Wilson quicky developed a connection with UNT's staff.
"The coaching staff was just amazing," Wilson said. "Even though they are all new, they are ready to work and turn this program around. I am excited to join the process with them."
The opportunity to play close to home was also important to Wilson.
"What put me over the edge is that North Texas felt like home," Wilson said. "It’s really close. Some of my high school coaches went to UNT. That helped a lot."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
