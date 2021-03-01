North Texas coach Seth Littrell's offseason overhaul of his coaching staff isn't over quite yet.
Mike Ekeler, UNT's special teams coordinator, has left the school, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday night.
UNT opened spring drills earlier in the day.
Ekeler is expected to take over as the special teams coordinator at Tennessee, according to multiple media reports.
Ekeler spent just one season with the Mean Green in his second stint on Littrell's staff. He was hired early last year to coach UNT's special teams units. He spent the 2016 season as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator.
Ekeler's departure adds to the turnover since the end last season on UNT's staff. Littrell brought on Phil Bennett as his new defensive coordinator, along with an entire new batch of assistants on that side of the ball.
Quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph is also in his first season at UNT. The Mean Green will have six new assistant coaches next season as they look to build on a 4-6 campaign that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.