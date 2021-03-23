The North Texas softball team will face national power Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Stillwater in one of its final tune-ups for the opening of Conference USA play.
The Mean Green (13-6) have won three straight games and knocked off rival UT-Arlington last week.
UNT and OSU were supposed to face off earlier this month before the game was postponed. The Cowgirls are 23-4 on the season and ranked 10th in this week's USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.
Oklahoma State beat UNT 2-0 in a tournament in Conroe in February. Centerfielder Tuesday DerMargosian had the Mean Green's only hit in the game.
UNT is looking to build toward a four-game series against UAB to open C-USA play April 2-3 in Denton.
The Mean Green will face Abilene Christian on Tuesday in their final game before taking on the Blazers.
Soccer
UNT's match with Texas Tech canceled
UNT and Texas Tech agreed to cancel a match on Sunday that was set to be played in Denton.
The Mean Green (5-2) have lost two straight, a slide that began when they surrendered a late lead to Oklahoma State and fell to the Cowgirls 4-3 on a Grace Yochum goal in double overtime.
UNT fell to 2-1 in C-USA play when it dropped a 2-1 game at Southern Miss on Sunday.
The Mean Green will look to get back on track when they host UAB on Friday.
Tennis
UNT snaps skid ahead of key matches
UNT snapped a six-match losing streak over the weekend when it swept Missouri State 4-0.
The Mean Green were looking to build on that win in a match against Midwestern State late Tuesday night. The Mean Green were swept by Rice 4-0 in their first C-USA match of the season last week and will get another shot against a conference opponent this week.
UNT will host Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. on Friday in the first of consecutive conference matches. The Mean Green will travel to UTSA for a match on Sunday afternoon.