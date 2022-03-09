North Texas was already in an early hole in a game against a national power on Wednesday when Kalei Christensen came to the plate.
The sophomore changed that in a hurry when she launched a solo home run to right field at Lovelace Stadium.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong scheduled Texas largely to see where his team stood in its final game before the opening of Conference USA play.
An 8-2 loss to the Longhorns in the Mean Green’s belated home opener certainly wasn’t what DeLong was looking for, but the outcome wasn’t all bad.
“We wanted to test ourselves,” DeLong said. “We wanted to play someone good who will get us going. That’s why we have these teams up and down our schedule.”
UNT (11-4) had tackled all of those tests on the road before its game against the Longhorns. The Mean Green’s home tournament earlier this season was called off due to weather issues and a game against UT-Arlington postponed.
Christensen got the Mean Green’s home debut off to a good start.
“It’s amazing to be able to do something like that,” Christensen said.
The game got away from UNT quickly from there. Texas (13-9) came right back to score five runs on five hits, including a two-run triple to right center by Alyssa Popelka, in the second inning.
Texas chased UNT pitcher Ashley Peters six runs in 1 2/3 innings.
“It was a disappointing second inning that did us in,” DeLong said. “I was disappointed in how we threw early, but we will learn from it and move on.”
Freshman Skylar Savage came on and allowed two runs on eight hits in the final 5 1/3 innings.
“Pitching against Texas will help prepare me for conference,” Savage said.” I know going in that my team has my back.”
Savage kept UNT in the game, but the Mean Green couldn’t get anything going offensively after the first inning until Mikayla Smith reached on an infield single and scored on a Lexi Cobb single in the seventh.
Christensen singled to second base, but Texas shortstop Alyssa Washington gunned down Cierra Simon at the plate for the final out.
UNT will now turn its attention to its opening series in C-USA play, a three-game set at Southern Mississippi that will run Friday through Sunday.
“I feel good going into conference play,” DeLong said. “Even in that game, there was fight in the team that whole time. We didn’t lay down or give up. That is the moxie his team has.”
Texas 8, North Texas 2
|Texas
|151
|000
|2
|—
|8
|14
|2
|North Texas
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
|6
|0
Estelle Czech and Katie Cimusz. Ashley Peters, Skylar Savage (2) and Ashlyn Walker. WP -- Czech (4-1). LP – Peters (6-2) 2B – Texas: McKenzie Parker, Cimusz. 3B – Texas: Alyssa Popelka. HR – UNT: Kalei Christensen.