North Texas is right where it wants to be heading into its final two games of the Conference USA soccer season.
UNT dropped its first game in league play last week at Southern Miss while playing without star goalkeeper Kelsey Brann, who was out due to a concussion she suffered in a loss to Oklahoma State.
The Mean Green bounced back to beat UAB with Brann in goal. When the dust settled, UNT (6-2) was locked in a tie with Rice atop the C-USA West Divisions standings at 3-1.
UNT owns the head-to-head tiebreak after beating the Owls in Houston earlier in the season.
“The UAB game was big,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “We needed the points and are in first place. We will be the top seed in the conference tournament if we take care of business in our last two matches.”
The first of those matches will be played at 8 p.m. on Friday at UTEP. The Mean Green will then wrap up the regular season on April 9 at home against UTSA.
UNT should be at full strength for those two matches after Brann returned to the Mean Green’s lineup after a one-game absence. The senior faced 13 shots in a 4-3 double overtime loss to Oklahoma State on March 14 and missed UNT’s game against the Golden Eagles a week later.
“She wasn’t feeling well after the Oklahoma State game and didn’t improve through the week,” Hedlund said.
The additional time off helped Brann return to form in time to post seven saves in UNT’s 3-1 win over UAB.
The Mean Green will look to Brann to lead the way again this week in their final two matches of the regular season.
UNT enters those games feeling like it is back on track after ending a two-game losing streak with its win over UAB. Sophomore forward Allie Byrd scored a goal and assisted on another in the Mean Green’s win over the Blazers and was named C-USA’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Tennis UNT catching fire late in season
UNT has caught fire late in the season, running off four straight wins, including two in C-USA play last week.
The Mean Green will look to extend that run on Saturday when they host Tulsa in an 11 a.m. match at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
UNT (6-9) swept Louisiana Tech 4-0 on Friday before taking down UTSA 4-3 on Sunday.
“We’ve been losing so many close matches this season,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “We have put together a streak and enjoy seeing the fruits of our labor.
“We’ve played a tough schedule. You can start to find ways to lose instead of finding a way to win.”
UNT pulled through in one of those tight matches against the Roadrunners. The Mean Green lost the doubles point before rallying to tie the match at 3-3.
The match came down the No. 1 singles, where Lucie Devier pulled out the win for UNT with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 win over Jasmin Starr.
Devier was 0-7 in matches that had gone to three sets this season.
Softball UNT to open C-USA play vs. UAB
UNT will open C-USA play with a four-game series against UAB beginning on Friday.
The teams will play a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Friday and a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
The Mean Green played their final tuneup before conference play late Tuesday night at Abilene Christian. UNT (13-7) enters league play at a perfect 6-0 at home.
Track and field UNT to compete in Arlington
UNT will compete at UTA on Saturday after a solid performance in the Texas Relays last week.
The Mean Green’s 4x400-meter relay team of Clayton Boyce, Jared Johnson, Heronn Harrison, Jr. and Davonye Jones finished third in 3:07.88. The women’s team’s 4x100-meter relay team of Monica Johnson, Lyric Choice, Macy Burnham and Aneesa Scott finished fourth in 45.78 seconds.
Volleyball Valerian named to C-USA All-Academic team
UNT senior outside hitter Valerie Valerian was named to the C-USA All-Academic team on Tuesday.
Valerian graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA. The Mean Green will take on Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at noon on Thursday at Southern Miss.
UNT is the No. 4 seed from the West. WKU is the No. 1 seed from the East and is ranked No. 18 nationally.