North Texas moved all the way to No. 1 in Conference USA in women’s soccer last fall, and not just its customary spot atop the league’s standings.
The Mean Green captured their eighth championship as a member of C-USA when they hoisted the conference tournament title trophy for the third straight year. No other women’s soccer team in the league has won more than seven titles when one takes into account regular season and tournament championships.
The question now is if UNT will be able to add to that impressive haul this fall.
The spread of COVID-19 wiped out the end of the college basketball season and spring sports entirely.
The college sports world is now turning its attention to the fall and the next big question. Will there be a fall sports season?
John Hedlund, the coach who led UNT to all of those soccer titles, is keeping a positive outlook.
“I am very optimistic, to be honest,” Hedlund said. “I really believe we will be back at it soon. I have no concerns of not coaching my team and seeing fall sports this year.”
The health and safety of its athletes and people in general is the main concern for UNT officials, but there is little doubt the status of the fall sports season is on their radar.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker acknowledged shortly after the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled that the program was preparing for a financial hit of up to $2.5 million due to the spread of the disease.
The loss of fall sports would be another significant hit for the school’s athletic department, both financially and in terms of holding fans’ interest. Football attracts the most attention of any sport at UNT, while the school’s women’s soccer team is a source of pride.
UNT has only been a member of C-USA since 2013, which makes its status as the all-time leader in women’s conference soccer titles all the more impressive. C-USA was founded in 1995. The league has undergone a series of membership changes since then but has had several solid women’s soccer programs over the years.
The Western Kentucky volleyball team has won 10 C-USA titles since 2013 and is the only program that has won more conference titles since UNT joined the league.
Baker wouldn’t venture a guess late last month when Hedlund will have a chance to add to UNT’s haul.
“We don’t know about the status of fall sports yet,” Baker said. “We’re thinking about worst-case scenarios. We are going a day at a time.”
There have been a host of scenarios discussed when it comes to fall sports seasons, including delaying them. The possibility of playing games without fans in the stands has also been brought up.
Hedlund has tried to keep an optimistic outlook and doesn’t believe it will come to that.
“I believe they will find a solution,” Hedlund said. “You have the greatest doctors in the world here. We will eventually find the cure. We will be back to work and the economy will be booming. The sports world will return.”
Hedlund’s players have been taking classes online and preparing for the season on their own.
UNT officials put together a video of some of its players performing the 10 Touch Challenge that involves juggling a roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball.
“They are getting their workouts in and are ready to go,” Hedlund said.
UNT is hoping summer workouts will start up in July with practice to follow in August.
Hedlund is keeping the faith that the beginning of the fall sports season won’t be far behind, even though the spread of COVID-19 has put its status in doubt.