North Texas showed signs of building the type of potent offense it had in the height of coach Seth Littrell’s tenure in a season-opening win over UTEP.
UNT ran the ball effectively, quarterback Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes and the Mean Green came away encouraged with where they stood heading into their annual showdown with SMU.
Moving the ball against the Mustangs turned out to be an entirely different challenge.
SMU shut down the Mean Green’s running game, came up with a few key stops and rolled to a 48-10 win at Apogee Stadium on Saturday night.
UNT didn't take the steps it was hoping to and came crashing back to earth.
“It’s not going to carry over with the critical situations we were in and the mistakes we had,” Littrell said. “We were stopping ourselves. You have to give SMU credit. They make plays, but at the end of the day, you have to make plays as well.”
UNT made several of those plays in its win over UTEP. Wide receiver Roderic Burns caught a 41-yard deep shot from Aune and Isaiah Johnson broke off a 21-yard run.
Those plays gave the Mean Green hope that they would continue to improve in their game against SMU.
Those types of plays were just too few and far between in UNT’s loss to the Mustangs.
Oscar Adaway rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and was one of the Mean Green’s few offensive threats. Aune threw for 186 yards but tossed two interceptions before leaving the game in the second half.
UNT had six drives end in SMU territory without scoring.
“We had everything planned out,” offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. “We just didn’t execute like we wanted to.”
Shorter makes return for UNT
Jyaire Shorter made his season debut for UNT in the Mean Green’s game against the Mustangs.
The Killeen native played in UNT’s first two games of last season, including a loss to SMU before suffering an injury in practice that ended his year.
Shorter missed the Mean Green’s season-opening win over UTEP while finishing his recovery from the injury.
He flashed the potential that once made him one of UNT’s most exciting players in the Mean Green’s loss to SMU.
Shorter caught a 21-yard pass over the middle and finished with two catches for 29 yards.
UNT will hope that performance is a sign he can get back to the form he showed as a redshirt freshman in 2019 when he caught 24 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns. Shorter started 10 games that fall and played in 12 on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Shorter was expected to develop into one of UNT’s top offensive weapons but has been derailed by injuries. He started three games in 2020, when his season was also cut short due to injury.
Nwaiwu makes first start
Febechi Nwaiwu made the first start of his career at right guard.
The former Coppell standout came on in place of starter Daizion Carroll in the Mean Green’s win over UTEP. Nwaiwu played a key role in UNT holding the Miners without a sack and got the start against SMU.
Kaylon Horton makes debut for Mean Green
Former Tarleton State standout Kaylon Horton made his debut with UNT after becoming eligible in the last few days.
Horton is a graduate transfer who excelled returning kicks and punts with the Texans. He returned 31 kicks for 693 yards and a touchdown in addition to 31 punts for 225 yards a score in four seasons.
Horton returned two kickoffs for 40 yards against SMU.
Burns extends receptions streak
UNT wide receiver Roderic Burns extended his streak with at least one catch to 18 in the first half.
Burns came into the day leading the Mean Green with 72 receiving yards and finished with a team-high four catches for 35 yards against SMU.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.