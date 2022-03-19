North Texas coach Grant McCasland first got to know Tony Bennett long before Virginia's coach guided the Cavaliers to the national title back in 2019.
McCasland was the head coach at Midland College back in the mid-2000s when he coached Ivory Clark, a forward who went on to play for Bennett at Washington State.
"I got to know coach Bennett as a person and respect him and the program he has built," McCasland said. "They have won at a high level at Virginia consistently. He's a humble guy. His teams play in a way to connects winning to unselfishness."
McCasland has built his program at UNT with similar principles.
The old friends will face off on Sunday, when UNT hosts Virginia in a second-round game in the National Invitation Tournament at 5 p.m. at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green (25-6) are a No. 2 seed in their first appearance in the NIT and are coming off a win over Texas State in the opening round. Virginia (20-13) isn't the same team it was in its national championship season but remains one of the storied programs in college basketball.
The Cavaliers beat Mississippi State in the NIT opener and knocked off Duke earlier this season in its run through the ACC, one of the top conferences in the country.
"Coach Mac has told us that it's not normal for a [high major] school to come down here and play us," UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. "It's a great chance to show off our talent."
UNT has done just that throughout the season and will have a big stage to do so again in the latest in a string of rare high-profile home games. The Mean Green hosted Oklahoma in 2019, LSU in 2011, Texas Tech in 2010, Oklahoma State in 2007 and Indiana in 2003.
Capitalizing on the opportunity would add to UNT's list of accomplishments this season. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title, have set a program record for wins in a season and beat Texas State for its first NIT win on Tuesday.
McCasland and his players were excited just to have the opportunity to play Virginia as they prepared for the game on Saturday afternoon.
"To get a home game in the second round of the NIT says a lot about our guys and the season we have had to this point," McCasland said. "It's a fun time of the year to be playing. At the same time, we're playing to win. This is what we're prepared for and are excited about the opportunity."
UNT won an NCAA tournament game last season when it knocked off Purdue. The Mean Green were ousted from the Conference USA tournament in the semifinals by Louisiana Tech and passed over for an NCAA tournament at-large bid a few days later.
UNT quickly regrouped and have started to eye new goals. The NIT semifinals and final are played at Madison Square Garden in New York.
McCasland said the Mean Green's focus in squarely on improving on a day-to-day basis. They believe that it they reach that goal, the larger accomplishments will be within reach.
"We have an opportunity in the tournament to do something we haven't done," UNT forward Thomas Bell said. "Virginia is another team in our way. They are a good team and a historical program. We have to take advantage of the opportunity."
UNT will have to manage what looks like it will be a methodical game to reach that goal. The Mean Green rank last nationally in pace with an average of 59.2 possessions per game.
Virginia has had the nation's slowest tempo in each of the last six years but ranks just in front of UNT this year at 59.4 possessions per game.
This will be the first time since 2002, when Ken Pomeroy began tracking pace of play on his website KenPom.com, that the teams playing with the slowest tempos in college basketball face off.
"It'll be like playing ourselves," Bell said. "It will be fun."
Each shot will be all the more important because of is expected to be a limited number of opportunities.
UNT will look to Tylor Perry to lead the way offensively. The junior guard is averaging 13.5 points per game to lead four Mean Green players averaging double figures.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner leads Virginia with an average of 15.3 points and and 6.5 rebounds per game.
UNT is one of the few teams left standing as the NCAA tournament completes its first weekend and the NIT field dwindles.
That fact is not lost on the Mean Green.
"We're happy to be playing at this time of year," UNT guard Rubin Jones said. "There are a lot of people at home now."