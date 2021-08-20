North Texas quarterback Austin Aune throws a pass during practice at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility recently. UNT coach Seth Littrell has seen signs of his offense coming together heading into the second Saturday scrimmage of fall drills.
Developing its defense has been the primary focus for North Texas throughout the offseason.
The reasons are obvious. UNT allowed at least 42 points in each of its last four games in 2020.
The laser focus on that side of the ball has made it easy to overlook some good news when it comes to UNT’s offense this fall.
“Our offense is getting a little more rhythm,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this week. “It takes a little longer for an offense to get into a rhythm at the beginning of camp with quarterbacks, wide receivers and the offensive line.”
The process will continue to unfold on Saturday morning during the Mean Green’s second scrimmage of fall drills. UNT is expected to continue working through a host of position battles in a workout that will wrap up late Saturday morning.
UNT’s quarterback race has been one of the most watched storylines of fall drills. Austin Aune, Jace Ruder and Kason Martin have been locked in a three-way battle for paying time since practice opened earlier this month.
Aune started three games last season and led the Mean Green with 1,650 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Martin played sparingly as a backup.
Ruder transferred in from North Carolina in the offseason.
“It’s great competition,” offensive lineman Manse Mose said.
UNT’s offensive line is also working through a series of battles that will determine how it will line up this fall. Mose and Daizion Carroll are both working at guard and center. JUCO transfer Kaci Moreka has seen time at tackle and guard.
“We still have to make changes and clean things up, but we are heading in the right direction,” Mose said.
UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil has faced the Mean Green’s offense in practice throughout the fall and can see the progress it has made.
“What I have noticed is that the offensive linemen are holding each other accountable,” Novil said. “[Tackle Jacob] Brammer and Manase are making sure everyone is where they need to be.”
UNT is hoping to see continued signs of progress on Saturday after what Littrell characterized as a productive scrimmage last week.
“We have more competition than we have ever had,” Littrell said. “The guys have to be ready to go every day because they have someone pushing them. We need to have that kind of depth.”
