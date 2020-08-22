North Texas held a scrimmage on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Here are some quick hits:
-- Austin Aune started the opening series at quarterback and worked with the first team. Jason Bean came on in the second series with the starters on the field. Aune drove UNT down the field before the drive stalled. Bean was intercepted by Gabriel Murphy on his first drive but came back to throw a 46-yard touchdown to Jyaire Shorter a short time later. Aune later threw an interception to Cam Johnson. The two continued to rotate with the first team throughout the morning.
-- Upton Stout, DeShawn Gaddie and Quinn Whitlock are rotating at cornerback. Cam Johnson saw time in the slot. Jordan Rucker, a transfer from Purdue, is just now getting into practice and could move into contention for playing time.
-- Tre Siggers was back in live action during the scrimmage and ripped off a 10-yard run on his first carry.
-- Kason Martin worked with UNT’s backups. He threw a 60-yard touchdown pass on his first series to Troy Edwards.
-- Larry Nixon came up with an impressive stop on fourth-and-1.
-- Isaiah Johnson scored on a 6-yard run.
-- Johnson picked off a pass from Aune. Gaddie also intercepted a pass form Aune and returned it for a touchdown.
-- Oscar Adaway III scored on a 2-yard run.
-- Offensive Jordan Redfearn, a former Aubrey standout, has retired from football, a school spokesman confirmed. Redfearn struggled with injuries throughout his time at UNT.
-- Michael Lawrence and Quinn Shanbour will serve as graduate assistants this season. Lawrence was one of UNT’s top wide receivers over the last few years and finished his career ranked ninth in program history with 143 receptions and 12th in receiving yards with 1,929. He led UNT in both receptions (62) and receiving yards (819) in 2017.
As far as UNT's lineup, here's what the Mean Green are looking at as far as a few key positions in question:
Offensive line
Center -- Manase Mose
Guards -- Chris Cassidy and Anterrious Gray
Tackles -- Jacob Brammer and Cole Brown
Quarterback
Austin Aune or Jason Bean
Cornerback
DeShawn Gaddie, Quinn Whitlock and Upton Stout in a three-man rotation with Jordan Rucker in the mix as he gets into the flow with a new team
Defensive end
DeVontae McCrae, Asher Frow and Kenneth Dotson in a rotation