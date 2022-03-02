Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 4:58 pm
North Texas will open spring football practice on Friday.
North Texas is set to open spring practice on Friday morning.
We will have more later, but here are a couple of quick notes on where UNT stands.
-- Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, running back Oscar Adaway and cornerback Quinn Whitlock are all out for the spring.
-- Wide receiver Tommy Bush is still recovering from the leg injury that knocked him out last season and will be limited.
-- Bryce Drummond has moved from quarterback to linebacker.
-- JUCO recruit Tom Trieb will play defensive end. He can play tackle or end and should help fill the void left when Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy entered the transfer portal.
-- Austin Aune, Jace Ruder JD Head and Stone Earle will all get reps at quarterback.
-- UNT will limit the amount of time some of its key veterans, including offensive lineman Manase Mose and linebacker KD Davis, see in the spring.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
