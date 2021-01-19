North Texas quarterback Jason Bean entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, when he joined the growing list of key players who are considering leaving the program.
Bean started seven of UNT’s 10 games this season and played in all but two. He threw for 1,131 yards and a team-best 14 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 346 yards and five scores.
“I would like to thank the University North [of] Texas for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents,” Bean wrote in a message announcing his decision on Twitter. “This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. But, after many thoughts and conversations, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”
Bean and Austin Aune battled for the starting job throughout the preseason.
Bean emerged as the starter and hung on to the job for most of the year. The sophomore started the first two games of the season before giving way to Aune after the Mean Green’s loss to SMU.
Aune started UNT’s next three games before struggling early in a loss to Middle Tennessee.
Bean came on to rally the Mean Green to a 52-35 win and started the remainder of the season.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout pointed to the positives late in an up-and-down season for the Mean Green.
“We have benefitted from this year,” Bean said. “Our record doesn’t say exactly how we feel the season has gone. It’s been like no other. But I think it’s definitely been good for the young guys to get reps.”
UNT finished 4-6 after falling to Appalachian State 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Bean played nearly the entire game after Aune didn’t make the trip due to undisclosed medical concerns.
Bean threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns in UNT’s loss to the Mountaineers.
“We have two quarterbacks who can get the job done,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said this season, a stance reiterated throughout the year.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020 and will enter spring practice atop UNT’s depth chart. The former Argyle standout was also a notable baseball player and spent six seasons playing in the New York Yankees minor league system before resuming his football career and landing at UNT.
UNT signed highly regarded Oklahoma quarterback Bryce Drummond as part of its 2021 recruiting class during the early signing period. Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore arrived at UNT before last season and will be eligible this fall.
Bean is the 11th UNT player who has entered his name in the transfer portal, a move that will allow other teams to contact him.
Four of those players were listed as starters or co-starters entering the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The NCAA froze the eligibility clocks for football players this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, opening the opportunity for seniors to return for an additional year.
Senior defensive backs Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders started last season and entered the portal to explore their options to play an additional season at another school.
Sophomore wide receiver Austin Ogunmakin is UNT’s fourth starter in the portal.
Running back Tre Siggers is the first of UNT’s players who entered the portal to land at another school. The former Duncanville standout transferred to SMU after rushing for 458 yards, a total that ranked third among UNT players.