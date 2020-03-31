The time has come for the annual spring question when it comes to the North Texas football program.
Is this finally the year the Mean Green have a player selected in the NFL draft?
It's been a long time since UNT has had a player picked, 15 years to be exact. Linebacker Cody Spencer was taken by the Raiders in the sixth round in 2004 following a career with the Mean Green that landed him in the school's Hall of Fame.
No major college football team has a longer draft drought than UNT.
The Mean Green have had plenty of players go on to make an impact in the NFL after going the free agent route, including Zach Orr, Craig Robertson and Lance Dunbar.
Each of those players was considered a prime suspect to break UNT's draft slide only to be passed over.
Here's a look at UNT's best hopes this season.
Mason Fine, quarterback
Fine will go down as one of the best players and best all-around guys to ever play for the Mean Green.
He threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career. Both totals are program records, as is his career passing efficiency rating of 140.68.
If it was all about talent and character in the NFL draft, Fine would be a no-brainer selection.
Unfortunately for Fine, size also comes into play. Fine never would have ended up at UNT if he wasn't undersized. He showed he could excel at the college level at his listed size of 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds at UNT.
It looks like the tape measure may have finally caught up with Fine at the Shrine Game and sunk his draft hopes. Fine measured in at 5-9 and 189 pounds. His hands measured at under nine-inches.
Those figures will make it highly unlikely that a team takes a chance on drafting Fine. He wasn't invited to the scouting combine, and UNT's pro day was wiped out by the spread of COVID-19, which didn't help matters.
Fine will be snapped up quickly as a free agent and will look to follow in the path of so many UNT greats before him.
Expected range: Seventh round to free agent
LaDarius Hamilton, defensive end
Hamilton quietly put together a productive career at UNT and positioned himself to have a chance to break the program's draft drought.
The 6-foot-2, 262-pound defensive end finished with 8.5 sacks as a senior. He posted 17 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss in his career with the Mean Green.
Hamilton also fared well in the scouting combine, where he put up 27 bench reps at 225 pounds and tested well overall.
Hamilton is rated as a priority free agent by NFL.com while a host of other sites have slated to be selected in the seventh round or signed as a free agent.
Expected range: Seventh round to free agent