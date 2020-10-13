North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of a game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
UNT fell to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in Conference USA play last week in a 49-21 loss to Charlotte. The Blue Raiders enter the week off a 31-28 win at Florida International.
Here's a link to today's UNT press conference notebook.
Here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. Littrell and his players say they're hungry for a win
The obvious question after UNT fell to 0-2 in C-USA play is where the Mean Green are mentally.
UNT has very nearly played itself right out of the conference title race just two games into league play. C-USA has had a team win one of its divisions with two losses just twice since 2011.
Normal standards for teams being bowl eligible are out the window due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even through that is the case, UNT certainly doesn't want to finish the year under .500.
The prospects for UNT to rally don't appear particularly promising considering the Mean Green still have games left against C-USA powers Louisiana Tech and UAB.
Littrell and his players say the attitude in practice is still good despite the spot UNT is in.
2. UNT still has injury issues
UNT has dealt with what seems like an endless string of injury and COVID-19 related issues this season.
UNT's situation is improving but the Mean Green are not out of the woods yet.
Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter won't play this week. The status of running back Oscar Adaway III is also in doubt. Littrell mentioned that Adaway has another appointment with a doctor this week.
His status is in doubt.
3. Littrell isn't in the mood to talk about road games
UNT will play its first road game of the season when it takes on MTSU.
That brings up the obvious question about road games. UNT didn't win any of its six games away from Apogee Stadium last year.
We'll delve more into the topic later in the week, but Littrell wasn't in the mood to offer a detailed examination of what has gone wrong in the past.
"It’s about who you play and competing," Littrell said. "It doesn’t matter if it’s home or away. Good teams find ways to win football games."
4. The red zone remains a concern
UNT cashed in on just one of its four trips into the red zone in its loss to Charlotte and continued to struggle in short yardage situations.
The Mean Green missed three field goals and failed to convert both of its fourth-down tries. Running back Tre Siggers was cut down for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Charlotte 4 in the first quarter, a play that seemed to set the tone for the game.
Littrell pointed to execution as UNT's main issue.
"When we are in those situations, we need to get those first downs and get points on the board," Litttrell said. "It’s not like they were giving us any looks we haven’t seen. It is what it is. We need to execute better and finish in the red zone."
5. Littrell is not happy with his team's offense
UNT put up 479 yards in its loss to Charlotte but managed just 21 points.
Littrell has built the Mean Green's program around his offense. He didn't like much of anything about the way the group performed, despite a huge game from Jaelon Darden.
The senior wide receiver 13 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
"We were below average," Littrell said. "I didn’t like very much about it. I thought we executed some things and JD had a really good game. Other than that, we were pretty pitiful."