North Texas coach Seth Littrell acknowledged on Tuesday that the Mean Green could be without wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. for some time.
UNT's top wide receiver went down with a knee injury in the Mean Green's 23-17 loss to Cal on Saturday and was helped from the field.
"It’s too early to comment on Rico," Littrell said during UNT's weekly press conference. "We are still waiting for some information, but as of now, I would say he’s questionable."
UNT traveled back to Denton on Saturday night and was in town all Sunday and Monday, plus Tuesday morning. It doesn't sound promising for UNT to be waiting on information or waiting to disseminate the information they have at this point.
It seems pretty likely that UNT will be without Bussey at least this week and possibly a whole lot longer.
The good news for UNT is that wide receiver is one of the deeper spots on its roster. Jyaire Shorter showed flashes of the talent that makes UNT's staff excited about his future while catching five passes in the Mean Green's loss to Cal.
Deion Hair-Griffin also caught three passes against the Bears and will fill a larger role if Bussey has to miss time.
UNT won't be nearly as potent offensively without its best receiver, but there are some options there.
Here are four other takeaways from today's event:
2. Littrell, players acknowledge UNT-UTSA rivalry
One of the great mysteries of the UNT faithful is the way they see their series against UTSA.
UNT officials and fans complained for years that they didn't have any Texas rivals in the Sun Belt, where the Mean Green were the only Texas school.
UNT is one of four Texas teams in Conference USA and has played a series of tight and consequential games against UTSA.
The series is tied at 3-3. The schools are also both public institutions in the state and the history between the teams is growing.
Every box on the rivalry checklist is marked.
UNT's coaches and players acknowledged the rivalry Tuesday.
"UTSA is building up to be a great rivalry game," Littrell said. "It’s always been a tough battle."
3. UNT's defense is gaining some confidence
UNT gave up 20 points in the first quarter of its loss to Cal last week before holding the Bears to three points the rest of the way.
UNT sees the way it performed late as a sign of progress in a season it is depending on a host of first-time starters.
"I was proud of the way our defense stepped up," Littrell said. "They gained some confidence. The chemistry is getting better on that side of the ball."
4. C-USA is there for the taking
Littrell stuck to the party line when asked about the state of C-USA heading into UNT's opening game in league play.
He said the league has a lot of great coaches and great players.
What it doesn't appear to have is a lot of great teams. UAB is the only unbeaten team in the league at 2-0.
There have been some good wins by C-USA teams so far this year. Southern Miss beat Troy, Louisiana Tech won at Bowling Green and Florida Atlantic won at Ball State.
There just isn't a front-runner heading into league play.
5. Littrell was proud of the fight UNT showed at Cal
UNT couldn't pull off the upset at Cal but was in the game late in the fourth quarter.
The Mean Green saw that as a big step forward.
"I was proud of the fight and resilience our team showed," Littrell said. "We played a physical game. There is a lot we can grow from."