North Texas coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of the Mean Green's game Saturday against Charlotte at Apogee Stadium.
UNT fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping its opening game in Conference USA play to Southern Miss 41-31. Charlotte is 0-2 and lost its first game in league play 21-17 to Florida Atlantic.
Here's a link to the notebook that will appear in tomorrow's paper. Here are some key takeaways from today's event.
1. It's Austin Aune's team now
This was apparent after UNT's loss last week to Southern Miss and is official now. Austin Aune is the Mean Green's starting quarterback.
Aune came off the bench behind Jason Bean in UNT's first two games before starting against Southern Miss and playing the whole way. He threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns.
Aune wasn't perfect. He missed on some deep balls and lost a fumble.
The bottom line is he did more than enough to earn the starting job and should grow as he gains experience.
2. UNT still has injury and COVID-19 issues
UNT was missing seven key players for its game against Southern Miss. The good news is the Mean Green will have linebacker Tyreke Davis back this week after he missed two games.
The bad news is UNT still won't be at full strength. Running back Oscar Adaway III will miss his second straight game this week. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter went down against Southern Miss. It didn't look good during the game.
Sure enough, Shorter is out as well.
Littrell wasn't about to give a full accounting of who will play this week and who won't. Cornerback Jordan Rucker is conspicuously absent from the depth chart as well.
The bottom line is the revolving door that has been UNT's roster is going to keep on turning.
3. UNT knows it has to cut down on mistakes
This goes without saying, but Littrell acknowledged UNT has to clean up on the number of mistakes it is making.
The Mean Green lost three fumbles, failed to recover a popup kickoff and had a field goal blocked.
Littrell said UNT will work with its quarterbacks this week on taking care of the ball.
The Mean Green know they can't afford to continue to make killer mistakes.
4. Charlotte's defense has UNT's attention
Charlotte's defense played well in a 21-17 loss to Florida Atlantic to open C-USA play. The 49ers allowed just 315 yards of offense to the Owls.
FAU isn't what it was last year with Chris Robison at quarterback, but still has a host of talented running backs.
Littrell said Charlotte has one of the best defenses UNT will face this season, if not the best.