North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of a rare midweek game against Louisiana Tech.
UNT (3-4, 2-3 Conference USA) will face the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2) on Thursday night at Apogee Stadium.
Here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. This game is on course to happen
There are no sure bets when it comes to the college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like UNT's game against Louisiana Tech will go off as planned.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz both said today that their teams are in position to play.
The Mean Green still have one round of testing to clear before kickoff, but this game looks like it will be a go.
2. UNT still thinks Tech is dangerous despite players opting out
Three key Louisiana Tech players have opted out of the season — tackle Willie Allen, wide receiver Adrian Hardy and running back Carlos Henderson.
All three are among the Bulldogs' top players. Allen has transferred to Michigan, while Hardy and Henderson are preparing for the NFL draft.
Littrell and his players believe the Bulldogs are still a dangerous team.
“You had better be prepared,” Littrell said. “They have other playmakers out there.”
Louisiana Tech has six players other than Hardy with at least 11 catches on the season, including Smoke Harris. The slot receiver has 23 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Running back Israel Tucker has rushed for 336 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
3. UNT's loss to UTSA was particularly painful
UNT is coming off a demoralizing 49-17 loss to UTSA. Outside of SMU, the Roadrunners are the Mean Green's biggest rival.
UNT wasn't competitive against a team it blew out 45-3 last season.
That didn't sit well with anyone at UNT.
"Whenever you go out and get whipped, it's not a fun deal," Littrell said. "Guys have to man up, take ownership and be accountable for the things that we do throughout every football game.
"The biggest thing is learning and growing from it."
4. Bean and Aune will likely split time
The ongoing saga of UNT's quarterback battle took another turn with a simple term this week.
It was the word "or" that was stuck next to Jason Bean and Austin Aune.
Bean appeared to grab the starting job for good after coming off the bench to rally UNT in win over Middle Tennessee. He started UNT's win over Rice and was back in the lineup to start the Mean Green's game against UTSA.
UNT went back to Aune after Bean struggled. Neither played particularly well. Bean went 5-for-14 for 102 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Aune finished 9-for-19 for 115 yards.
Bean had been a big threat in the running game and 263 rushing yards in UNT's last two games combined. UTSA shut Bean down on a day he finished with 10 rushing yards.
The safe bet moving forward is that UNT will go with the same plan it has most of the season, and that's playing both Bean and Aune.
Bean seems to be entrenched as the starter with Aune as UNT's spark off the bench.
5. UNT's defensive improvement might have been overstated
UNT seemed to have turned a corner defensively after holding Middle Tennessee to seven points in the second half and Rice to seven in the final three quarters of a pair of wins.
UNT clearly took a step back in its loss to UTSA, which torched UNT for 624 yards, including 443 rushing yards.
The Mean Green couldn't contain running back Sincere McCormick, who rushed for a program record 251 yards.
“Credit to UTSA, but it was more of us making more errors than they did,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “We have to fix that. You can’t afford those types of errors against a good team like UTSA.”