North Texas will play its first game since knocking off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17 on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
UNT is 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in Conference USA play. The Mean Green have lost their last two games against the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2).
UNT coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference today ahead of the game. Here's a link to our notebook covering what transpired.
And as always, here are five takeaways:
1. Hold your breath when it comes to Saturday's game
UNT has already had three games canceled or postponed this season, including its game against UTEP last week. That game was postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso.
UNT had 15 coronavirus cases across its entire athletics department as of Monday. The majority of them do not involve the school's football program. That's a good sign, but cases in Denton are on the rise in general.
There is just no telling at this point if this game will go off as planned or if UNT will have all of its key players available.
2. The amount of time UNT has had off is a storyline to watch
By the time UNT kicks off its game against Louisiana Tech, it will have been off for 20 days.
Littrell said he isn't worried about his team being rusty, but it is something to watch. UNT two inexperienced quarterbacks in Jason Bean and Austin Aune. They've gotten a lot of practice time lately.
What they haven't had in a long time are game reps.
3. Louisiana Tech has a load of momentum
Louisiana Tech is coming off a huge win over UAB. Jacob Barnes kicked a 35-yard field goal in double overtime to give the Bulldogs a 37-34 win last week.
Louisiana Tech was down 14 points in the fourth quarter before mounting a rally. The Bulldogs also came back late to beat Southern Miss.
Littrell said the Bulldogs have a ton of confidence and are not rattled when things go wrong.
4. UNT will have Oscar Adaway III back
UNT running back Oscar Adaway III burst on to the scene this fall, posting back-to-back 100-plus yard games to open the season.
Adaway hasn't played since due to injury but will be back this week.
UNT is deeper at running back than practically any other position on its roster. Another option certainly won't hurt the Mean Green's cause, though.
5. UNT's players were happy to go vote
Littrell said earlier this fall that he was pleased with the NCAA's decision to give players election day off.
The idea was that it would give college students involved in athletics a better opportunity to participate in the election.
Littrell believes the plan paid off.
"I think they were excited,” Littrell said. “It’s great for players to be able to go out there and vote.”