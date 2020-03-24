There are a host of more important things to worry about as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country than sports.
The health and welfare of people is at the forefront of everyone's mind. With that being said, the pandemic will impact the sports world at North Texas, where football is always the top priority.
UNT has indefinitely suspended practices and closed all of its athletic facilities. Spring practice is on hold.
There is no telling at this point when UNT will get those spring workouts in, if they get them in at all.
This spring was going to be arguably the most important for the Mean Green in years following the departure of record-setting quarterback Mason Fine and the arrival of five new assistant coaches.
We went over five key issues UNT faces heading into its spring hiatus a few days ago.
Over the next few days, we'll dig a little deeper and go over a few of the players on UNT's roster who will be impacted by the shutdown. There are a variety of players who have been affected in different ways. Some needed a full spring to adjust to new roles, while others needed time with their teammates to establish themselves in leadership positions.
We begin our rundown with the No. 1 player on our list, quarterback Austin Aune.
If there is anyone who needed a full spring of practice time, it's the former Argyle standout. Aune is squarely in the race to take over for Fine at quarterback.
Time is also ticking when it comes to his college athletic career.
Aune was highly regarded quarterback coming out of Argyle. He was a three-tar prospect in the Class of 2012 and committed to TCU. He was also a standout baseball player and signed with the New York Yankees, who gave him a $1 million signing bonus after taking him in the second round of the draft.
Baseball didn't work out for Aune, who came to UNT after a brief pit stop at Arkansas.
This spring might represent Aune's last shot at making it as a college quarterback. He committed to TCU nine years ago this month.
Aune figured to get an awfully long look this spring, when he was set to compete with Jason Bean, Will Kuehne and Kason Martin.
Bean saw the most time among Fine's backups last season, throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in seven games. Aune played in just two games but did make a statement by completing all but one of his four pass attempts late in a loss to Louisiana Tech while rolling up 123 yards and a touchdown.
The question with Aune is if he can capitalize on his considerable potential and beat out a host of other players who are competing to take over for Fine.
None of those players are as far removed from their days playing key roles for their high school or junior college teams as Aune.
That's why this offseason is so important for him. Aune could still get a chance to show what he has to offer some time in the next few months.
The clock is ticking, though.