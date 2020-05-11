North Texas' defensive secondary is going to look a whole lot different next season, whenever that turns out to be.
UNT used three safeties last season in Troy Reffett's 3-3-5 scheme.
Khairi Muhammad, Taylor Robinson and Jameel Moore combined to make 26 of 36 starts possible starts at those three spots during their senior seasons.
The departure of that trio left a considerable hole in UNT's defense that is undergoing an overhaul under new coordinator Clint Bowen.
There are a number of players who were set to compete for playing time at safety in the spring, including Keelan Crosby. The former Anna standout checks in a No. 6 on our rundown of players who were hurt by the shutdown in college athletics caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
Crosby was listed as Muhammad's backup last season. which turned out to be a bit role at best. Muhammad rarely came off the field, leaving Crosby with limited playing time in a season he finished with eight tackles in four games.
Crosby is headed into his third year in the program and is listed as a redshirt sophomore.
Makyle Sanders finished with 38 tackles while starting seven games last season. Jackson Gibbs posted 20 tackles and made three starts.
UNT also has some talented young safeties either on the roster or set to arrive this fall, including Alex Morris.
Crosby is getting to the now-or-never point in his career when it comes to securing a major roll.
Spring practice would have offered Crosby a chance to capitalize. He'll have a wait now, which didn't help his prospects.
