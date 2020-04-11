North Texas has improved its performance in recruiting over the last few seasons, bringing in a host of highly regarded high school players.
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie might be at the top of the list in terms of talent. The former Arlington Lamar standout was a three-star recruit and signed with UNT over offers from a host of other schools, including SMU, New Mexico and Wyoming.
UNT redshirted most of the members of its 2019 recruiting class but elected to throw Gaddie into the mix as a backup conerback and special teams player last season.
Gaddie finished with three tackles while playing in all 12 of UNT's games. The idea was the experience he gained along the way would prepare him to move into a larger role, and potentially the starting lineup, in 2020.
The Mean Green return starting cornerback Cam Johnson but did lose Nick Harvey, a transfer who started on the opposite side in his lone season with the Mean Green.
There are a few candidates to move into the spot Harvey filled last season, including Quinn Whitlock, a junior college transfer who played in three games while backing up Harvey.
Redshirt freshman Dorian Morris and freshman Upton Stout could also be in the mix for playing time.
UNT needs a few playmakers to emerge on its defense after a tough year that saw the Mean Green allow 32.5 points per game. UNT's secondary is a question mark after safeties Khairi Muhammad and Taylor Robinson graduated along with Harvey.
The trio combined to post 195 tackles last season. Harvey tied with Robinson for the team lead in pass breakups with seven.
Gaddie could add some playmaking ability to the back end of UNT's defense. He flashed his potential when he blocked a punt in a win over Middle Tennessee last season.
Gaddie would have had a golden opportunity in spring drills to build on the experience he gained last season and challenge for the starting cornerback spot that is open with the departure of Harvey. That opportunity will still be there when the Mean Green hold whatever form of preseason practice they can in the next few months.
Chances are those workouts won't be as extensive as they would have been if UNT had a full spring to practice.
Gaddie is among the players on UNT's roster who would have benefited from participating in the drills that were called off.
Here's our list so far: