One of the interesting storylines to follow when it came to spring practice for North Texas would have been the progress of its offensive line.
UNT returns just one player who was slated to start its season finale against UAB up front in right guard Manase Mose. Jacob Brammer started nearly the entire season at right tackle before being hurt late in the year.
The bottom line is that UNT is going to have a lot of rebuilding to do up front under new offensive line coach Mike Bloesch, assuming there is a season at some point this fall.
Northwest Mississippi Community College transfer Anterrious Gray and Long Beach City College product Teeshaun Turpin are big parts of UNT's plans to reload. Turpin is the more highly recruited of the two junior college offensive linemen UNT signed but is spending the spring semester in junior college to compete his two-year degree.
Gray would have had the opportunity to show in the spring that he could jump in and start right away at tackle or guard.
The Mean Green really need both to come through after losing three of the four players who started at least one game last season at tackle. Brammer will have a chance to move back into the starting lineup at right tackle, but the left side is a huge question mark after the departures of D'Andre Plantin and Elex Woodworth.
Woodworth was UNT's best offensive lineman and a second-team All-C-USA selection.
The challenge of replacing those players is the reason the spring was so important to the Mean Green, and specifically to Gray.
The whole point of adding mid-term transfers is to get those players on the field in the spring so that they can adapt to playing on the college level. Mid-term transfers also get to know their teammates and the system.
The hope in college football is teams will be allowed to have some kind of summer minicamp before the season begins sometime in the fall/winter.
Even if that is the case, Gray is losing valuable time, both on the field and in the weight room. UNT closed its athletic facilities weeks ago.
The hope for UNT is that missed opportunity doesn't slow down Gray's growth.
Here's our list so far: