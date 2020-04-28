There is no bigger question for North Texas heading into the 2020 season than who will replace quarterback Mason Fine.
Fine will go down as one of the greatest players in program history and was the two-time Offensive Player of the Year in Conference USA.
The race between a number of contenders for the job was supposed to begin in earnest during spring practice before it was called off. Austin Aune, one of the top contenders for the job, kicked off our series on players who were impacted by the shutdown in college athletics due to the spread of COVID-19.
We turn our attention today Jason Bean, another contender for the job.
Bean was the first player off the bench when Fine was hurt last season. He showed flashes of talent while throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
Bean is one of the better athletes UNT has had in its quarterback room in recent years. He rushed for 80 yards on just 13 carries last season.
The question is if he has enough ability in the passing game to command UNT's offense.
Bean completed 22 of his 35 attempts last season and threw three interceptions to go along with his three touchdowns.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said he split reps evenly between Bean and Aune in practice last season. The bottom line is that neither has gotten a whole lot of game action. UNT road Fine to the finish, even in blowouts.
That's what made the spring so important for Bean, just as it would have been for Aune.
Bean didn't start his entire senior season at Mansfield Lake Ridge, while Aune spent six seasons playing in the New York Yankees' minor league system before arriving at UNT.
Bean just hasn't gained a whole lot of experience on the field when it matters. He certainly would have been more prepared to handle that responsibility if he had a chance to work with UNT's first-team offense in the spring.
