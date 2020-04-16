More and more of the top players in college football are making their way to campus long before their classmates graduate from high school.
They miss the fun that goes along with the end of their senior years in exchange for the opportunity to get to campus in time for the spring semester and -- most importantly -- spring practice.
UNT had three players follow that path this spring in tight end Christian Lee, cornerback Upton Stout and offensive lineman Dane Jackson.
All three are talented, but it's Jackson who joins our rundown of players who will be impacted by the shutdown in college athletics caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Jackson was one of the best center prospects in the class of 2020 and came to UNT from Kentucky partly because of the opportunity for immediate playing time. The Mean Green lost four of their five offensive linemen who were listed as starters heading into their season-ending game against UAB to graduation.
Starting center Sosaia Mose was among those players. Mose was a three-year starter and was named to either the All-Conference USA preseason or postseason teams in all three years of his UNT career.
Replacing Mose won't be easy, and UNT doesn't have a whole lot of options. Chad Hickson served as Mose's backup last season but has played in just six games the last two seasons combined. He will be a senior this fall.
Jackson would have had the opportunity to compete with Hickson in the spring, not to mention get into the weight room.
Jackson is the younger brother of Drake Jackson, a first-team All-SEC center at Kentucky, and was rated among the top 50 center prospects in the class of 2020. He ended up at UNT largely because he is short for a college offensive lineman at 6-feet and isn't very big either at 277 pounds.
Jackson would have benefited from getting on the field and in the weight room with UNT's staff this spring. He could still very much be in the hunt for playing time and potentially to take over for Mose this fall.
Not being able to get in the amount of work he was hoping to just isn't helping his cause.
