North Texas picked up a commitment from Nasir Kemper, one of the top players in Oklahoma, on Thursday night.
Kemper does a little of everything for Lawton MacArthur, playing running back, wide receiver and defensive back. UNT's coaches project Kemper as a linebacker.
He announced his decision on his Twitter account.
A true blessing!!🙏🏽 #COMMITTED @SethLittrell @PCobbs43 @LukeWaleriusUNT @manning_brett @MacHighlanders pic.twitter.com/NocMNjglZT— Nasir kemper (@Nasir_Kemper) October 8, 2020
"I want to think God for blessing me with this opportunity to play the sport I love in college," Kemper wrote. "I always want to think my family and coaches for believing in me and always pushing me to be better. I want to thank the entire UNT staff for allowing me to come join the family."
Kemper, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, was also offered a scholarship by Eastern Michigan.
Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Kemper at No. 25 on its list of the top college prospects in Oklahoma in the class of 2021.
UNT has hit the state hard over the last few months and now has three of the top 25 players in the state from 2021 committed. The Mean Green previously picked up commitments from quarterback Bryce Drummond of Pawhuska and defensive tackle Kevin Greene of Del City, who rank No. 18 and No. 22, respectively.
247Sports ranks Kemper as a three-star prospect.
UNT is hoping Kemper can translate the abilities he has shown as an all-around athlete to the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s obviously a great player but he’s a really hard worker, too,” MacArthur head coach Brett Manning told the Lawton Constitution earlier this fall. “He’s really dedicated to being good and going on to the next level.”
Kemper is the second linebacker to join UNT's recruiting class. The Mean Green previously picked up a commitment form Elgin product Willie Simmons.
The Mean Green currently have the No. 3-ranked class among teams in Conference USA. Florida Atlantic has the top class, followed by UTSA in 247Sports' listings.
UNT (1-2, 0-1 C-USA) will continue its season on Saturday when it hosts Charlotte (0-2, 0-1 C-USA).