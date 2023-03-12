North Texas’ hopes to return to the NCAA tournament seemed all but shot on Friday, when the Mean Green fell to UAB in semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.
Those suspicions were confirmed this afternoon when the NCAA revealed the bracket for this year’s event.
UNT was passed over for an at-large berth and will now likely head to the National Invitation Tournament.
The NIT field will be announced at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPNU.
The Mean Green being passed over was expected, despite the impressive resume they built this season under Grant McCasland. UNT set a program record for wins in a season and is 26-7 on the year.
The Mean Green are sitting at No. 38 in the NCAA’s NET rankings that are used to measure a team’s performance. UNT was the top-rated team in the NET rankings to not receive a bid.
The Mean Green were not among the first four teams left out of the field.
The path for teams outside the power conferences in college basketball to earn an at-large NCAA bid is a narrow one. UNT needed to be nearly perfect to have a chance and stumbled a few too many times to reach that goal.
UNT lost to Rice at home and also fell at Charlotte late in the regular season. Those setbacks left the Mean Green knowing they likely needed to win the C-USA tournament and earn the league's automatic bid to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the spring of 2021.
UNT beat Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals before its comeback bid against UAB in the semifinals came up short.
The Mean Green fell behind 22-2 against the Blazers before closing to within two in the closing seconds. UAB closed out a 76-69 win at the free throw line.
Florida Atlantic beat the Blazers in C-USA title game to earn the league’s automatic NCAA berth.
UNT has been a postseason regular under McCasland. The Mean Green played in the NIT last year, the NCAA tournament in 2021 and won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018.
UNT will now likely turn its attention to the NIT after the field is announced.
“I love the competitiveness of this group and am glad this is not our last game,” McCasland said after UNT’s loss to UAB. “I anticipate we will get an NIT bid. We have put ourselves in position. They have earned an opportunity to keep playing.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.