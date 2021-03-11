All college football teams spend the offseason adjusting in some form.
In some years, a change at quarterback or a move to a new scheme is the main challenge. Sometimes there are new coaches on the staff who are trying to find their footing in the program.
North Texas is facing the prospect of tackling all of those challenges over the next few months while preparing for a tough slate of games to open the season.
UNT has a gimme game to start the season against Northwestern State before the schedule gets a whole lot tougher in a hurry.
UNT will face SMU in the second week of the season in Dallas. The Mean Green haven’t won a game at SMU since 1933 and are 1-25-1 against the Mustangs in Dallas.
UNT will then play UAB, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Marshall and Liberty in consecutive weeks.
UAB beat Marshall is last season’s C-USA title game. Louisiana Tech is coming off a bowl appearance. Missouri is a solid SEC team and Liberty might start the year nationally ranked after finishing 10-1 last season.
UNT will likely be an underdog in each game in that stretch, one the Mean Green are going to have to be prepared to tackle.
How successful UNT in preparing for that stretch comes in at No. 2 on this year’s list of offseason issues the Mean Green face.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has been encouraged by the progress his team has made so far in spring practice.
That’s a good sign because the Mean Green have a whole lot of work to do.
UNT has a decision to make at quarterback after Jason Bean elected to transfer. Austin Aune split time with Bean last season and is set to return.
It’s far from a guarantee Aune will start with North Carolina graduate transfer Jace Rudder set to arrive this summer.
UNT will have to work through the competition for playing time.
Littrell feels good about UNT’s defense, but there is no telling what that unit will look like once the bullets start flying in the fall. UNT allowed 42.8 points per game last season.
The challenge for UNT is settling in defensively and sorting out its quarterback situation.
UNT needs to find answers in a hurry. The toughest stretch of its schedule begins in the second week of the year.
The season could quickly spiral downhill if UNT can’t sort through a couple of key issues during what will be a critical offseason.
