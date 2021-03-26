Alex Morris looked like a steal when he committed to North Texas just before national signing day in 2018.
The former Humble Atascocita standout was offered a scholarship by Indiana and Louisville and appeared like a potential impact player at safety due to his combination of athleticism and size at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds.
Morris has contributed throughout his first three seasons with the Mean Green. He finished with five tackles and a fumble recovery as a junior last season as a backup safety.
UNT didn’t lose many players following the 2020 campaign after the NCAA decided to grant players an additional season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Free safety Cam Johnson was one of the few.
The senior put his name in the NCAA transfer portal after finishing fourth among UNT players with 49 tackles to go along with an interception and three pass breakups.
Johnson has since landed at UCLA, leaving a hole in UNT’s lineup.
The Mean Green will have plenty of options when it comes to replacing Johnson. One of UNT’s highest rated incoming recruits is Nacogdoches safety Dillion Williams. Fellow incoming safety recruit Harold West is also highly regarded.
Those players won’t arrive until the summer and could need time to adjust to playing on the college level.
Morris will have a chance to solidify his spot in UNT’s lineup before then.
The 2021 season represents one of Morris’ last chances to realize his potential. He has the talent to come through while filling the void left when Johnson departed the program and landed at UCLA.