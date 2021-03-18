North Texas is in the midst of spring practice as it looks to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll take a look at players who could emerge as breakout stars for the Mean Green in 2021.
We begin our list today with wide receiver Detraveon Brown.
UNT coach Seth Littrell mentioned in one of his spring interview sessions that Brown has shown signs of developing into an impact player.
That isn’t a big surprise considering his pedigree.
Brown was rated No. 154 on 247Sports’ list of the top wide receivers in the class of 2020 and was also ranked No. 44 on the site’s list of the top players in Louisiana. Kansas, Houston and Colorado State all offered him a scholarship.
Brown’ recruitment became national story on signing day when it appeared he signed with Ole Miss. It became apparent a short time later that while Brown was recruited by Ole Miss, he never received a scholarship offer.
UNT quickly swooped in and landed Brown, who spent last season adjusting to competing on the college level.
That experience Brown gained should pay off this fall. The 6-foot-2 freshman is the type of high-end talent who could make an impact at UNT, which needs to rebuild at wide receiver after last season.
UNT lost Conference USA MVP Jaelon Darden when he declared for the NFL draft. Austin Ogunmakin and Greg White elected to transfer.
The Mean Green will have their second-leading wide receiver back in Deonte Simpson. Jyaire Shorter is also set to return after missing last season due to a leg injury.
And those are just two of the options UNT has season at receiver heading into the 2021 season. Greenville standout Caleb Johnson backed out of a commitment to Oklahoma as a cornerback to come to UNT to play on offense and will arrive over the summer. Bryson Jackson was one of the best junior college receivers in the country at Blinn last year and transferred in at the semester break.
Each of those players will contribute this fall.
The experience Brown gained last season will put him in position to compete with those players and emerge as one of UNT’s key offensive weapons this fall.
That opportunity lands him on this year’s countdown of breakout candidates.