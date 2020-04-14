Fine draft blog

North Texas quarterback Mason Fine looks for an open receiver during the Mean Green's win over Middle Tennessee last season at Apogee Stadium.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

North Texas has sent a host of players to the NFL over the last several years. 

Linebacker Zach Orr played for the Baltimore Ravens and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 before a neck condition cut his career short. Running back Lance Dunbar, linebacker Craig Robertson and fullback Jamize Olawale also carved out significant NFL careers.

Those players all share one thing in common. They were all undrafted free agents. UNT hasn't had a player selected in the draft since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004.

UNT has the longest draft drought in major college football.

The question every year since Spencer was selected by the Oakland Raiders is if the next draft would be the one that would see the Mean Green break through.

UNT has a few prospects this year, including quarterback Mason Fine, defensive end LaDarius Hamilton and tight end Kelvin Smith.

Here is where mock drafts have those former UNT standouts going.

Mason Fine, quarterback

Mason Fine draft in the post

North Texas quarterback Mason Fine throws a pass during a season-ending loss to UAB at Apogee Stadium last season.

Fine went down as one of the all-time great players in program history. The Oklahoma native threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns, totals that are both program records.

The only problem is Fine is listed at 5-foot-11, and that might be overstating it. Fine's height is the only reason he ended up at UNT in the first place after a highly productive high school career.

The question is if his lack of size will torpedo his draft hopes. 

The shutdown in the sports world due to the spread of the coronavirus didn't help Fine's chances. He wasn't invited to the scouting combine, and UNT's pro day was called off.

Teams are still showing interest. The question is if any of those teams will use a draft pick on him instead of waiting and signing him as an undrafted free agent.

A few sites have listed Fine as a potential late-round pick. He interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

Here's where the experts have Fine projected:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Undrafted

Neal Driscoll, Pro Football Network

Undrafted

Luke Easterling, USA Today

Undrafted

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Undrafted

Aaron Gershon, Elite Sports New York

Undrafted

Walter Football

Undrafted

Draft Site

Undrafted

Bleacher Report

Undrafted

LaDarius Hamilton, defensive end

LaDarius Hamilton draft roundup

North Texas defensive end LaDarius Hamilton, right, closes in on Middle Tennesee running back Terelle West during a game last season at Apogee Stadium.

Hamilton was one of the most consistent players UNT had over the last few seasons. He finished with 17 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss in his career, totals that put him in a tie for sixth and sixth, respectively, in program history.

Hamilton was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a junior. He was invited to the scouting combine and performed well in drills, which bolstered his draft hopes.

Like Fine, Hamilton has been mentioned as a potential late-round pick.

Here's where the experts have Hamilton projected:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Undrafted

Neal Driscoll, Pro Football Network

Undrafted

Luke Easterling, USA Today

Undrafted

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Undrafted

Aaron Gershon, Elite Sports New York

Undrafted

Walter Football

Undrafted

Draft Site

Undrafted

Bleacher Report

Undrafted

Kelvin Smith, tight end/fullback

Kelvin Smith draft blog

North Texas tight end Kelvin Smith fights off tackles near the end zone during the Mean Green's loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl at the end of the 2018 season.

Smith is one of the more versatile offensive players UNT has featured the last few seasons.

He has played as a slot receiver, tight end and H-back.

Smith finished with 77 catches for 705 yards in his career and showed dynamic ability as a blocker. 

Olawale had a similar profile coming out of UNT. Smith could have a chance to follow his path in the NFL.

Here's where the experts have Smith projected.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Undrafted

Neal Driscoll, Pro Football Network

Undrafted

Luke Easterling, USA Today

Undrafted

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Undrafted

Aaron Gershon, Elite Sports New York

Undrafted

Walter Football

Undrafted

Draft Site

Sixth round

Bleacher Report

Undrafted

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

