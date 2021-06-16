North Texas men's basketball coach Grant McCasland has been selected to assist the 2021 USA U19 World Cup team.
McCasland was named a court coach to assist the USA U19 coaching staff, which is led by head coach Jamie Dixon of TCU.
Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State) and Pat Skerry (Towson) will join McCasland as the other court coaches, and all three will assist with on-court drills and scrimmages. Training camp to select the 12-member USA U19 World Cup team will be held June 20-27 at TCU.
Twenty-six athletes have accepted invitations to attend the training camp. The athletes, who are all 19 or younger, will compete June 20-27 in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.
This will be McCasland's first time working with USA Basketball.
McCasland is coming off his fourth season as the Mean Green's head coach, guiding North Texas to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win this past spring. The Mean Green knocked off Purdue in overtime before falling to Villanova in the round of 32.
McCasland is 79-51 in his four years in Denton, winning the 2020 Conference USA regular season title and the 2021 C-USA Tournament championship.