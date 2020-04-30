North Texas took a significant step toward returning to regular campus life on Thursday, when president Neal Smatresk announced the school will resume on-campus classes and open its residence halls for the fall semester.
UNT shut its campus down this spring due to the spread of the coronavirus. The world-wide pandemic also led to a shutdown of college sports across the country.
The key question for the NCAA and its member colleges has been when the college football season will begin.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker said earlier this spring that it would be difficult to have a football season without students on campus.
Smatresk put UNT on course to reach the point where students are back in classes and campus housing when he made his announcement on Twitter:
Our #UNT leadership teams have been working hard to help us begin the transition from remote learning back to campus operations. We will emerge from this stronger and more united. https://t.co/KLVo50dX28 pic.twitter.com/XjG5I9Rnat— Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) April 30, 2020
Smatresk said that the safety and health of UNT's students would be a top priority as campus opens. Baker expressed similar feelings when he spoke about how UNT would approach having a football season this fall.
"It we get to a place where we feel very confident that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is not in jeopardy, then we are going to play," Baker said. "If that means we have to start in October, November or have a spring season for fall sports, we will have to look at those things. Is that ideal? No. Does that create some difficulties? Yes. We are going to have to be malleable for a year."
UNT didn't get a single workout in during spring practice.
Iowa president Bruce Harreld said Thursday that the school is targeting June 1 to resume practice. UNT has yet to announce a starting date for the beginning of workouts in advance of the 2020 season. That date could hinge on a decision from the NCAA on when the season will begin.
Baker has said he believes the season will be played but will be delayed. He expects a decision to be made on the status of the season by the end of June.
Littrell has been asked since the initial shutdown in college athletics how long it will take for his team to be ready to play this fall.
"I don’t know the answer," Littrell said. "To me the answer is as long as everyone is playing from the same deck and doing the same things, that is what we will do. When we get back to campus, we will get the players back into football shape."
The announcement that UNT's students will return to campus this fall is another step toward the school finding out when Littrell and his staff will have the opportunity to begin those preparations.