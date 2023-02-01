Taylor Starling finally found a home on national signing day and put a finishing touch on an eventful few hours for North Texas.
The highly regarded South Oak Cliff cornerback was committed to Colorado and then to Texas State before flipping to UNT. Starling announced his decision on his Twitter account and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about his recruiting journey a short time later.
Starling was committed to Colorado under former coach Karl Dorrell, who was fired and replaced by Deion Sanders.
Sanders made national headlines when he cut ties with several recruits who were previously committed to the Buffaloes, including Starling.
“The experience was crazy, from Colorado not having a head coach to Deion coming in,” Starling said. “I had to find somewhere else that was like home and where there are better opportunities.”
That place ended up being UNT, where Eric Morris is entering his first season as the Mean Green’s coach.
“The connection I made with the coaches put North Texas over the top,” Starling said. “I had a great bond with coach Morris when we met each other. I also had a good connection with the players when I met them.”
UNT became involved in Starling’s recruiting process after Morris took over. He visited the school about three weeks ago.
Starling unveiled a final three of UNT, UTSA and Texas State on his Instagram account late last month. He waited until national signing day to finalize a decision he struggled with.
“It was kinda hard thinking about my decision and where I would land,” Starling said. “I feel like I made the right choice for me and my family.”